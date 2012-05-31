Authors win class status over Google digital books

May 31 A U.S. judge awarded class-action status
to thousands of authors challenging Google Inc's plan
to create the world's largest digital book library.
The plaintiffs have contended that Google's plan to create
the library, which would have included millions of out-of-print
works, amounted to "massive copyright infringement."
U.S. Circuit Judge Denny Chin on Thursday said it would be
more efficient for the authors to sue as a group, and that
forcing them to sue individually would have risked disparate
results and "exponentially" raised litigation costs.
Chin was elevated in 2010 to the federal appeals court in
New York, but kept jurisdiction over the Google case, which he
had begun overseeing as a trial judge.