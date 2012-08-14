版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 8月 14日 星期二 21:43 BJT

U.S. court lets Google appeal digital books class status

Aug 14 Google Inc won permission on Tuesday to appeal the granting of class-action status to thousands of authors who are suing the company over its plan to create the world's largest digital books library.

In a brief order, the 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in New York said Google may appeal a May 31 decision by a federal judge letting the authors sue as a group, rather than individually.

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐