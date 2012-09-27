Google obeys Brazilian court order, blocks YouTube political video

* Court orders video mocking mayoral candidate banned
* Appeals exhausted, Google obeys censorship order
* Google Brazil chief faced arrest for non-compliance
* Court decision violates free-speech ideal, Coelho says
RIO DE JANEIRO, Sept 27 The Brazilian unit of
Google, the world's No. 1 Internet search engine, said
on Thursday it had obeyed a court order to remove a video
attacking a candidate in Brazilian municipal elections from its
YouTube service after legal appeals were exhausted.
"We are profoundly disappointed to not have the opportunity
of openly debating our arguments in the electoral justice system
that the videos were legitimate manifestations of the freedom of
expression and should continue (to be) available in Brazil,"
said Fabio Coelho, director-general of Google in Brazil in an
e-mailed statement.
The legal challenges underscore broader questions about
Google's responsibility for content uploaded by third parties to
its websites, including an anti-Islam video that sparked a wave
of protests and violence in the Muslim world.
An arrest warrant was issued for Coelho earlier this week by
a court in Brazil's Mato Grosso do Sul state after Google failed
to obey an order demanding removal of the video attacking a
mayoral candidate.
Judges in Brazil have held executives responsible for
resisting the removal of online videos in violation of a
stringent 1965 Electoral Code. The law bans campaign ads that
"offend the dignity or decorum" of a candidate.
Google, which says it complies with local law but fights
"diligently" to protect free speech, complied with the judge's
order after it ran out of appeal chances, Coelho said.
On Wednesday, Coelho was questioned by Federal Police
officers over the failure to remove the video and was later
released.
"Despite this, we will continue with our global campaign for
liberty of expression, not just because it is a prerequisite for
a free society but also because more information generally means
more schools, more power, more economic opportunities and more
liberty for people," he said.
DEFAMING THE PROPHET
The person or persons who posted the offending videos
"ironically" removed them on their own accord and closed their
YouTube account, Coelho said.
"This is just one example of the intimidation effect of such
an episode for freedom of speech," he added.
Earlier this month, an electoral court in Brazil's Paraiba
ordered the arrest of another senior Google executive, Edmundo
Luiz Pinto Balthazar, after the company refused to take down a
YouTube video mocking a mayoral candidate there.
The video clip loaded by the user "Paraiba Humor" seized on
a verbal slip by a candidate in a montage remarking, "What an
idiot - give him an F!"
Within days, another judge overturned the order to arrest
Balthazar, writing that "Google is not the intellectual author
of the video, it did not post the file and for that reason it
cannot be punished for its propagation."
Brazil also entered a broader international debate this week
about an inflammatory YouTube video depicting the Prophet
Mohammad as a womanizer, fool and child abuser, when a state
court in Sao Paulo ordered Google to take down the video.
World leaders have decried the video, which set off a string
of violent protests in the Muslim world, including attacks on
U.S. embassies in Egypt, Libya and Yemen. Several Muslim leaders
called for international action to outlaw acts of blasphemy.
When President Barack Obama addressed the U.N. General
Assembly on Tuesday, he repeated his condemnations of the video
as "crude and disgusting" but defended the importance of free
speech in the United States and throughout the world.
Ruling on a lawsuit by Brazil's National Islamic Union, Sao
Paulo Judge Gilson Delgado Miranda gave Google 10 days to remove
the video. In his decision, Miranda said he weighed freedom of
expression against the need to protect against action that might
incite religious discrimination.