UPDATE 2-Google exec in Brazil faces arrest over elections law

* Court orders arrest for failure to remove YouTube videos
* Similar election law ruling overturned last week
* Google faces scrutiny over limits on users' expression
* Sao Paulo court tells YouTube to remove anti-Islam film
By Brad Haynes
SAO PAULO, Sept 25 An elections court in Brazil
has ordered the arrest of Google's most senior
executive in the country after the company failed to take down
YouTube videos attacking a local mayoral candidate.
Google is appealing the order, which follows a similar
decision by another Brazilian election judge. In that case, a
judge found another senior executive responsible for violating
local election law. That decision was overturned last week.
The legal challenges underline broader questions about
Google's responsibility for content uploaded by third parties to
its websites, such as an anti-Islam video that sparked a wave of
protests and violence in the Muslim world.
A spokesman for the regional elections court in Brazil's
Mato Grosso do Sul state said that a judge had ordered the
arrest of Fabio José Silva Coelho, Google's top executive in
Brazil, unless the videos attacking a mayoral candidate were
removed.
"Google is appealing the decision that ordered the removal
of the video on YouTube because, as a platform, Google is not
responsible for the content posted to its site," the company
said through a spokesman in Brazil.
The arrest warrants for Google executives follow the filing
of criminal charges in March against Chevron Corp and
Transocean Ltd and 17 of their employees and executives,
in a case that showed the Brazilian justice systems' willingness
to target senior executives for alleged misdeeds.
Public prosecutors, who have almost total independence to
bring cases in Brazil, are seeking jail terms of up to 31 years
in the case, which resulted from a November oil spill. Chevron
is the No. 2 U.S. oil company. Transocean is the world's largest
offshore oil-drill-rig operator.
"WHAT AN IDIOT"
In Google's case, judges have held executives responsible
for resisting the removal of online videos in violation of a
stringent 1965 Electoral Code. The law bans campaign ads that
"offend the dignity or decorum" of a candidate.
Earlier this month an electoral court in the state of
Paraiba ordered the arrest of another senior Google executive,
Edmundo Luiz Pinto Balthazar, after the company refused to take
down a YouTube video mocking a mayoral candidate there.
The video clip loaded by the user "Paraiba Humor" seized on
a verbal slip by a candidate in a montage remarking, "What an
idiot -- give him an F!"
Within days another judge overturned the order to arrest
Balthazar, writing that "Google is not the intellectual author
of the video, it did not post the file, and for that reason it
cannot be punished for its propagation."
The company also defended users' political rights in a
statement at the time.
"Google believes that voters have a right to use the
Internet to freely express their opinions about candidates for
political office, as a form of full exercise of democracy,
especially during electoral campaigns," the company wrote.
Google faces frequent legal scrutiny over the limits of
users' expression in Brazil, where it opened an office in 2005.
The legal challenges underline broader questions about
Google's responsibility for content uploaded by third parties to
its websites, such as an anti-Islam video that sparked a wave of
protests and violence in the Muslim world.
ANTI-ISLAM VIDEO BAN
Also on Tuesday, A Brazilian court banned an online
anti-Islam movie that has spawned violent protests across the
Muslim world and gave YouTube 10 days to pull the film's trailer
from its website.
The decision was by state court in Sao Paulo, home to a
large Middle Eastern immigrant community and came hours after
Brazil's President Dilma Rousseff criticized "Islamophobia" in
Western countries in a speech at the United Nations.
The lawsuit against the controversial film was brought by a
Brazilian Muslim group, the National Islamic Union. The judge
said the film was offensive and a violation of the
constitutional right to freedom of religion.
In his decision, Judge Gilson Delgado Miranda said the case
juxtaposed freedom of expression and the need to protect
individuals or groups of people from action that might incite
religious discrimination.
Fifteen people were killed in Pakistan during demonstrations
over the video on Friday.
Over the years, Google has received repeated requests from
Brazilian authorities to reveal the identity of bloggers and
users of its social networking site Orkut, whose posts violated
local libel and anti-racism laws.
In the second half of last year, Google removed four Orkut
profiles after an electoral court order, the company said on a
portion of its website called the Transparency Report.