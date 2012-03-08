Brazil questions Google's new privacy policy

| SAO PAULO, March 8
SAO PAULO, March 8 Brazil's Justice
Ministry is pressing Google Inc for details about how
it handles users' personal information under its new privacy
policy, potentially opening a new legal front for the company,
already under fire from European regulators.
The Brazilian ministry said it could launch an official
investigation if Google did not provide a satisfactory response
within 10 days, according to a statement released on Thursday.
Google had no immediate comment on the subject, according to
a press officer in Brazil.
France's data protection watchdog is already conducting a
Europe-wide investigation into the company's use of personal
data, which it said was breaking the laws of the European Union.
Google said in January it was simplifying its privacy
policy, consolidating 60 guidelines into a single one that would
apply for all its services, including YouTube, Gmail and its
social network Google+.
The company also said it would pool data it collects on
individual users across its services, allowing it to better
tailor search results and improve service. Users cannot opt out
of the new policy if they want to keep using Google's services.
Brazil's Justice Ministry said its questions for the
Internet company focused on how the public was consulted during
the drafting of the new policy and what kind of authorization
was required from individual users for its implementation.
The ministry's Department of Consumer Defense and Protection
also questioned how Google was using the content of private
emails to customize its advertising.
LEGAL SPOTLIGHT
The ministry's concerns come as many in Brazil's burgeoning
middle class have bought their first computers and taken to the
Internet in droves over the past decade, often specifically
seeking out Google services such as the social network Orkut.
Nine out of every 10 Internet searches in Brazil are
conducted through Google, according to data from local credit
research company Serasa Experian.
This is not the first time that Google has been in the legal
spotlight in Brazil, where it opened an office in 2005.
Over the years, the company has faced repeated requests from
Brazilian authorities to reveal the identity of bloggers and
Orkut users who posted information and language violating local
libel and anti-racism laws.
The inquiry in Brazil also follows legal complaints filed
last year by rivals accusing Google of unfairly favoring product
listings from its own shopping comparison service in Internet
search results.
Google shares edged up 0.32 percent to $608.29 in Thursday
afternoon trade.