公司新闻(英文) | 2014年 6月 11日 星期三 01:39 BJT

BRIEF-Google says to buy skybox imaging for $500 million in cash, subject to adjustments

June 10 Google Inc : * Says to buy skybox imaging for $500 million in cash, subject to adjustments
