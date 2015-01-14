版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2015年 1月 15日 星期四 03:23 BJT

BRIEF-Google self-driving car program chief says worked with suppliers Continental, bosch, roush, LG Electronics and others to develop the Google car

DETROIT Jan 14 Google Inc speaking at the Automotive News conference in Detroit: * Self-driving car program chief says worked with suppliers Continental, bosch,

roush, LG Electronics and others to develop the Google car * Self-driving car program chief says "humbled" to be in the heart of the

automotive community * Self-driving car program chief says Google "definitely not in the business of

making cars" * Self-driving car program chief says would not be happy if google's program

only developed a self-driving car program in Mountain View, California * Self-driving car program chief says has talked with automakers but did not to

build google's prototype * Self-driving car program chief says "we're always looking to find good

partners" * Self-driving car program chief says at some point the company will be looking

to find partners to build complete vehicles
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐