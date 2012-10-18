版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 10月 19日 星期五 00:53 BJT

BRIEF-Google shares halted news pending, last down 9 percent

NEW YORK Oct 18 Google Inc : * Shares halted news pending, last down 9 percent

