版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 10月 19日 星期五 03:20 BJT

BRIEF-Google shares resume trading down 10 percent

NEW YORK Oct 18 Google Inc : * Shares resume trading down 10 percent before paring declines slightly to trade down 8.5 percent.

