UPDATE 1-Google overseas tax bill rises as UK sales hit $5.6 bln

* Google UK sales hit peak of $5.64 bln, up 16 pct yoy
* Google overseas tax rate higher as Asian sales rise
By Tom Bergin
LONDON, Feb 13 Google said its overseas
tax bill rose sharply in 2013, while sales in Britain, its
biggest foreign market, hit a record $5.64 billion.
Google said in its 10-K annual report filed on Wednesday
that its overseas tax charge, including deferred taxes, was $743
million in 2013.
While this was up from $432 million for 2012, its tax rate
on foreign earnings was just 8.6 percent in 2013 -- around a
third the headline rate in its main non-U.S. markets.
A spokesman declined comment but Google previously said it
complies with the tax rules of all the countries in which it
operates.
Google earned 60 percent of its profits outside the United
States last year, even though foreign sales were just 55 percent
of revenues.
Britain is the only market for which Google breaks out
separate sales figures. In recent years the discrepancy between
the company's high UK revenues and low tax bill have prompted
criticism from politicians.
The Mountain View, California-based company reduces its
non-U.S. tax bill by having customers across Europe transact
directly with an Irish subsidiary which minimises its taxable
profit by paying royalty fees to an affiliate in Bermuda, where
there is no corporate income tax.
However, in recent years Google's effective tax rate on
non-U.S. earnings has inched up.
Last year's 8.6 percent rate was up from 5.3 percent in
2012. In the previous four years, the rate oscillated between 2
and 3 percent.
Google declined to say why its tax rate was rising outside
the United States but the company's increasing sales in emerging
markets could be a factor.
Nikesh Arora, Google's president for Global Sales Operations
said last month the group enjoyed "particularly strong growth in
Asia Pacific" last year.
Tax campaigner John Christensen of the Tax Justice Network,
Pacific noted that tax authorities in some Asian countries have
a tougher reputation in relation to tax avoidance than European
countries.
Google publishes its British tax bill in a separate UK
filing later in the year. In 2012, the company had a tax bill of
35 million pounds ($55 million), including a 24 million charge
in relation to previous years, on sales of $4.9 billion to
British customers.
Google's global revenue growth slowed last year, to 19
percent from 32 percent in 2012. The 16 percent rise in the
company's UK sales compares to 20 percent growth in 2012 and 22
percent in 2011.