UK lawmakers' report criticises Google's tax affairs

LONDON, June 13 British lawmakers described
Google's tax affairs as "contrived" in a report released on
Thursday and called on the UK tax authority to vigorously
investigate whether the company was acting within the law.
The parliamentary investigation was prompted by a Reuters
report, which showed the company employed staff in sales roles
in London, even though it had told lawmakers in November its
British staff were not selling to UK clients - an activity that
could boost its tax bill substantially.
"The company's highly contrived tax arrangement has no
purpose other than to enable the company to avoid UK corporation
tax," said Member of Parliament Margaret Hodge, chairwoman of
the Public Accounts Committee (PAC).
Corporate tax avoidance has become a hot political issue
internationally as citizens suffering from austerity measures
have grown tired of revelations about the shifting of profits by
large companies.
Google said it complies with all British tax rules and that
it was up to politicians to change the law if they were unhappy
with the outcome.
From 2006 to 2011, Google generated $18 billion in revenues
from Britain, according to statutory filings, and paid $16
million in taxes.
Its low tax bill is a result of channelling revenues through
Ireland, from where most revenue is sent to Bermuda, without any
income taxes being paid anywhere in the chain.
The report said that given the facts uncovered by Reuters
and evidence provided to the PAC by people who leaked
information about the company, Google's argument that it was
selling to UK customers from Dublin, rather than London, was
"deeply unconvincing".
"It is extraordinary that the department (tax authority) did
not challenge Google over the complete mismatch between the
company's supposed structure and the substance of its
activities," Hodge said.
The report called on Google to change its structure and on
Her Majesty's Revenue and Customs (HMRC) to investigate the
company.
HMRC does not comment on individual taxpayers but said it
relentlessly pursues businesses that do not play by the rules.
Google's Northern Europe boss, Matt Brittin, told the PAC in
November that Google staff in London did not sell to UK clients,
but Reuters found dozens of job advertisements for staff to
"negotiate" and "close" deals as well as LinkedIn profiles for
over a hundred staff who claimed to work in sales.
Former staff and customers told Reuters and the PAC that the
London operation was a sales office that managed all the
company's largest UK accounts.
APPROVAL IN DUBLIN
Brittin denied misleading parliament and insisted that no
deals could be done without Dublin's approval.
If the Irish approval amounted to rubber-stamping, however,
the internet search giant could fall foul of international tax
rules, which say a tax authority can interpret a sale to occur
where an employee solicits deals and receives orders, even if
they pass contracts to others to be finalised.
The power is outlined in the commentary to the model tax
treaty drafted by the Organisation of Economic Co-operation and
Development, a group of mainly rich nations, and used when
countries reach agreements on double taxation.
HMRC did not respond to queries on whether it believed such
powers could be applied in practice.
The PAC also called a representative from Google's auditor.
Ernst & Young, one of the 'Big Four' accounting firms that audit
most multinational companies, to testify alongside Brittin.
The report criticised the big accounting firms for helping
clients avoid tax and said they should "provide responsible
advice to ensure that corporate arrangements reflect the
substance of transactions".
Ernst & Young denied it had promoted artificial schemes and
said it supported greater transparency in the tax system.