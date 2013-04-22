Google defends UK tax payments, says good for country

LONDON, April 22 Google executive chairman Eric
Schmidt has defended his company's low tax payments in Britain,
saying the company follows the letter of the law and makes a
positive contribution to the British economy.
A British parliamentary committee last year accused Google,
Amazon.com Inc and Starbucks Corp of "immorally" minimising
their tax bills. Schmidt rejected the criticism in a radio
interview with Britain's BBC.
"I think the most important thing to say about our taxes is
that we fully comply with the law and we'll obviously, should
the law change, we'll comply with that as well," he said.
Google has UK sales worth billions of dollars each year. But
from 2006 to 2011, the last six years for which accounts are
available, it reported a net tax credit because tax payments
were exceeded by tax credits. These tax assets can be used to
offset future profits.
Nonetheless, Schmidt said Google helped drive growth in the
British economy. "We empower literally billions of pounds of
start-ups through our advertising network and so forth," he told
the BBC.
"And we're a key part of the electronic commerce expansion
of Britain, which is driving a lot of economic growth for the
country."
In a response to public anger over the issue, the British
government is leading an international push to reduce
profit-shifting by international companies.