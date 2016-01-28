EU competition boss says could look at UK's Google tax deal

LONDON Jan 28 The European Union could
investigate a back tax deal agreed by Internet group Google
and Britain, its competition boss said on Thursday.
The 130 million pounds ($185 million) settlement, announced
on Friday, was hailed by the UK government as a major success
but dismissed as "derisory" by the opposition Labour Party.
European Competition Commissioner Margrethe Vestager told
BBC radio she would be willing to probe Google's tax
arrangements with Britain.
"If we find that there is something to be concerned about.
If someone writes to us and says 'well maybe this is not as it
should be' then we will take a look," she said.
Google says it is paying all the tax that is due.
"After a six-year audit we are paying the full amount of tax
that HM Revenue & Customs agrees we should pay, including 130
million pounds in additional back tax," Peter Barron, Google
vice president for communications and public affairs, said in a
letter to the Financial Times.
"Governments make tax law, the tax authorities independently
enforce the law, and Google complies with the law," he said in
the letter.
The Commission is preparing to announce measures designed to
prevent tax avoidance by multi-national companies.
Tax avoidance has become a hot political issue in Britain,
where people question whether the burden of fixing the public
finances has been fairly shared.
($1 = 0.7015 pounds)
