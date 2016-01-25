UPDATE 1-Google to face grilling by UK lawmakers over tax deal

(Adds Google, Prime Minister's spokesman comments)
By Tom Bergin
LONDON Jan 25 A British parliamentary committee
will ask Google to testify about a back tax deal under which it
will pay 130 million pounds ($185 million) to settle claims
covering a 10-year period -- an amount the opposition Labour
party has described as derisory.
Meg Hillier, the Labour party chairwoman of parliament's
Public Accounts Committee, tweeted at the weekend she would call
Google, now part of holding company Alphabet Inc, and
the UK tax authority (HMRC) to explain the "cosy deal".
Google said it was a fair deal and that it complied with all
tax rules. HMRC said the deal meant Google "will pay the full
tax due in law."
Finance minister George Osborne said the agreement
represented a victory for the action the government had taken
against corporate tax avoidance.
Prime Minister David Cameron's spokesman described it as "a
step forward" but acknowledged there was more to do to ensure
companies paid their fair share.
Corporate tax avoidance has prompted anger in recent years
among citizens who question whether the burden of paying the
cost of combating the financial crisis was evenly shared.
A study conducted by accountants PricewaterhouseCooper for
the 100 Group, a lobby body representing around 100 of the
biggest UK companies, showed their combined corporation tax bill
was half 2010 levels in 2015, despite rising profits.
Businesses say they benefit the exchequer in other ways such
as collecting VAT (sales tax) on behalf of the government and
employing staff who pay income taxes.
Google's tax deal brings its total UK tax bill over the
period to around 200 million pounds.
Over the period, its total of around 24 billion pounds in UK
revenues would have generated a tax bill of almost 2 billion, if
the UK unit reported taxable profits in line with group margins
of around 30 percent, according to Reuters calculations based on
Google filings.
Google's tax bill is reduced because profits from its
European sales are channeled to Bermuda. Google says its Bermuda
operation does not impact the tax it pays in the UK.
Executives say the reported UK profit margins are far below
the group average because most of its algorithms and codes,
which drive the company's profits, are developed outside the
country.
In 2013, the company faced a parliamentary inquiry after a
Reuters investigation showed the firm employed hundreds of
salespeople in Britain despite saying it did not conduct sales
in the country, a key plank in its tax arrangements.
($1 = 0.7015 pounds)
(Reporting by Tom Bergin; Editing by Susan Thomas and Keith
Weir)