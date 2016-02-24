UPDATE 3-UK lawmakers dismiss Google tax deal as too small

(Adds Google comment)
By Tom Bergin
LONDON Feb 24 A panel of British lawmakers
criticised a back-tax deal between Google and UK tax authorities
on Wednesday, calling it "disproportionately small" and branding
the company's explanation of its tax planning as disingenuous.
The Public Accounts Committee, which scrutinises public
spending, also criticised the tax authority, saying it appeared
"to have settled for less corporation tax from Google than other
countries are willing to accept".
It was "not possible to judge whether a 130 million-pound
($180 million) tax settlement agreed between Google and HMRC is
fair to taxpayers," the Committee said in its report, adding
that more transparency was needed in corporate tax affairs.
Google, now a unit of holding group Alphabet Inc,
said it followed all tax rules. "After a six-year audit by the
tax authority we are paying the amount of tax that HMRC agrees
we should pay," a spokesman said.
The tax authority, Her Majesty's Revenue and Customs (HMRC)
said it "does not settle for a penny less than is due under the
law from multinationals".
The internet search giant prompted a political storm last
month when it announced the settlement, which was hailed by
British finance minister George Osborne as a "great success".
The opposition Labour Party described it as derisory and
said it showed the government's failure to act against corporate
tax avoidance, a hot topic for austerity-weary Britons.
The committee questioned Google's argument that it merely
followed tax laws passed by politicians.
"This is disingenuous. There is nothing in the rules that
says you must set up two companies in Ireland and send large
royalty payments, via the Netherlands, to a company that is tax
resident in Bermuda," the report said.
BOOMING UK BUSINESS, FEW PROFITS
Google generated around 24 billion pounds of revenue in
Britain between 2005 and 2015 -- the period covered by the
settlement.
But the back tax deal brought its total tax bill for the
period to less than 180 million pounds.
"The sum paid by Google seems disproportionately small when
compared with the size of Google's business in the UK," the
committee said.
The Committee said reports that tax authorities in France
and Italy were seeking much larger sums from Google, raised
questions about whether HMRC was being too soft on big companies
like Google.
Google enjoyed profit margins of around 30 percent over the
past decade, suggesting its UK sales generated profits of around
7 billion pounds between 2005 and 2015.
However, Google's tax bill for the period implies that it
was deemed to have taxable UK profits of just 600 million
pounds, according to Reuters calculations based on prevailing
tax rates.
Google says it reports relatively little profit in the UK
because most of its earnings are derived from intellectual
property like computer codes developed overseas, rather than the
sales staff, administrators and programmers based in the UK.
HMRC told the committee earlier this month that the tax bill
reflected "the full value of the economic activities carried on
by Google in the UK" and that the fact most of the profits from
Google's UK sales ended up in Bermuda didn't influence its
calculations.
Other tax authorities can take a tougher approach. A decade
ago, the U.S. Internal Revenue Service (IRS) demanded billions
of dollars in back taxes from British drugmaker GlaxoSmithKline
(GSK).
The IRS rejected GSK's argument that almost all the profits
derived from selling a drug in the United States related to the
drug formula, which was owned in the UK. Rather, the IRS argued,
over half the profits should be attributed to the marketing
efforts of the U.S. operation, which made the drug a commercial
success.
By comparison, the HMRC settlement means Google has reported
around 8.5 percent of the profits derived from UK sales, in
Britain, according to Reuters calculations.
($1 = 0.7193 pounds)
(Additional reporting by Noor Zainab Hussain in Bengaluru;
Editing by Alexander Smith and Keith Weir)