UPDATE 1-Google hits back against BT with patent lawsuits

By Dan Levine and Alexei Oreskovic
SAN FRANCISCO Feb 13 Google Inc and
its Motorola Mobility unit struck back on Wednesday against BT
Group Plc, filing patent lawsuits against the British
telecommunications group more than a year after BT launched its
own lawsuit against Google.
BT, Britain's dominant fixed-line telecoms group, sued
Google in 2011 over six patents related to mobile technology.
But in a lawsuit filed on Wednesday in a California federal
court, Google asserted four patents of its own.
Google spokeswoman Niki Fenwick said the company also filed
a separate lawsuit against BT in a U.K. court.
"We have always seen litigation as a last resort, and we
work hard to avoid lawsuits," Fenwick said in an email. "But BT
has brought several meritless patent claims against Google and
our customers - and they've also been arming patent trolls."
A BT representative said the company does not comment on
pending litigation.
BT has accused Google of infringing BT's mobile patents
through numerous products, including the Android mobile
platform, Gmail email service and Google Maps. That lawsuit is
still pending in a Delaware federal court.
In addition, Google was sued in a Virginia federal court by
Suffolk Technologies LLC and one of the patents being asserted
by Suffolk was previously owned by BT, according to court
filings. A Suffolk attorney declined to comment.
In Google's U.S. lawsuit, the company said BT violates
Google patents that cover technology such as networking and
making phone calls over the Internet. Google obtained at least
one of the patents in its lawsuit from International Business
Machines Corp in 2010, according to a government
database.
IBM representatives could not immediately be reached.
The case in U.S. District Court, Central District of
California is Google Inc v. BT Americas Inc, BT Conferencing
Inc, BT Ins Inc and Ipanema Technologies Corporation.