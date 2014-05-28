Google building self-driving cars with no driver seat, steering wheels

| RANCHO PALOS VERDES, Calif.
RANCHO PALOS VERDES, Calif. May 27 Google Inc
is building cars that don't have steering wheels,
accelerator pedals or brake pedals, in an ambitious expansion of
the Internet company's efforts to develop self-driving cars.
The small electric cars, which seat two passengers, are
currently prototypes that Google has been building through
partnerships with automotive suppliers and manufacturers, Google
co-founder Sergey Brin said at the Code conference in Southern
California on Tuesday.
Google aims to build up to 200 such cars in the near term
and hopes the vehicles will be available in various cities
within a couple of years, he said.
Google has been testing self-driving cars since 2009,
incorporating laser sensors and radars into standard automobiles
such as the Prius from Toyota Motor Corp and
sport-utility vehicles from Toyota luxury car division Lexus.
While those vehicles require a human to remain in the
driver's seat and to take over in certain situations, the new
cars operate completely autonomously.
Brin said the cars could operate as a service, picking up
passengers when summoned, and potentially even operate as fleets
of interconnected "trains".
"Ten seconds after getting in I was doing my email, I had
forgotten I was there," Brin said of his experience riding in
one of the pod-like vehicles, which resemble a cross between a
Smart car and Volkswagen Beetle. "It ultimately reminded me of
catching a chairlift."
Brin declined to specify whether Google intended to build
and sell the cars itself, saying only that the company would
"work with partners".
The driverless cars are currently limited to a maximum speed
of 25 miles (40 km) an hour, but Brin said there was no reason
the cars could not go as fast as 100 miles an hour or more once
they had been proven to be safe.
The front of the cars contain about 2 feet (61 cm) of foam
and the windshield is made out of plastic instead of glass to
make the cars safer, he said.
"Within a couple of years I hope we will surpass the safety
metrics we've put in place, which is to be significantly safer
than a human driver, and we will start testing them without
drivers and hopefully you'll be able to utilize them at some
limited cities," Brin said.
A handful of U.S. states, including California and Nevada,
have passed legislation to allow testing of self-driving cars on
public roads. Brin said he was optimistic that the new,
passenger-only self-driving cars would be approved for testing
in the U.S. and overseas in the future.
(Editing by Christopher Cushing)