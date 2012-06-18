Google: govt requests to censor content 'alarming'

* Google report details attempts to censor content
* Company says trend is alarming
* Says some requests come from Western democracies
* EU Commission looking to introduce clear guidelines
By Claire Davenport
BRUSSELS, June 18 Google has received
more than 1,000 requests from authorities to take down content
from its search results or YouTube video in the last six months
of 2011, the company said on Monday, denouncing what it said was
an alarming trend.
In its twice-yearly Transparency Report, the world's largest
web search engine said the requests were aimed at having some
12,000 items overall removed, about a quarter more than during
the first half of last year.
"Unfortunately, what we've seen over the past couple years
has been troubling, and today is no different," Dorothy Chou,
the search engine's senior policy analyst, said in a blogpost.
"We hoped this was an aberration. But now we know it's not."
Many of those requests targeted political speech, keeping
up a trend Google said it has noticed since it started releasing
its Transparency Report in 2010.
"It's alarming not only because free expression is at risk,
but because some of these requests come from countries you might
not suspect - Western democracies not typically associated with
censorship," said Chou. ()
In the second half of last year, Google complied with around
65 percent of court orders and 47 percent of informal requests
to remove content, it said.
The censorship report offers an overview of which officials
have asked Google to delete content and why.
In one case, Spanish regulators asked Google to remove 270
links to blogs and newspaper articles criticising public
figures, including mayors and public prosecutors.
So far Google has not complied. In March, Spain's highest
court asked the European Court of Justice to examine whether
requests by citizens to have content removed were lawful.
In some countries, Google says it has no choice but to
submit to these requests, because certain types of political
speech are unlawful.
In Germany, the company removes videos from YouTube with
Nazi references because these are banned.
Chou said that in Thailand videos featuring the monarch with
a seat over his head have been removed for insulting the
monarchy. The country has some of the world's toughest "lese-
majeste" laws.
In Canada, Google was asked by officials to get rid of a
YouTube video showing a citizen urinating on his passport and
flushing it down the toilet. But in that instance the company
refused.
Google and many other online providers maintain that they
cannot lawfully remove any content for which they are merely the
host and not the producer, a principle enshrined in EU law on
eCommerce since 2000.
In January 2012 the European Union's executive Commission
announced it would introduce clearer guidelines on handling such
requests, outlining under which circumstances it would be legal
to have content removed from the Web and when it would curb free
speech and fundamental rights.
The Commission has launched a public consultation called "a
clean and open Internet" and has asked companies how many
requests they get to take down content, from whom and for what
reason.
Among examples of material that should be taken down EU
regulators cite racist content, child abuse or spam. The rules
are expected to be announced before the end of the year.