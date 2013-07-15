版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 7月 15日 星期一 17:33 BJT

Google says its Greater China president steps down

BEIJING, July 15 Google said on Monday that its vice-president and Greater China president, Liu Yun, has stepped down to pursue other opportunities.

His replacement will be Scott Beaumont, who currently runs the company's partnerships business in Europe. Beaumont will move to his new position in mid-August, Google said in an emailed statement.
