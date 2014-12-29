Google's Gmail blocked in China, Great Firewall suspected

| BEIJING
BEIJING Dec 29 Google Inc's Gmail was
blocked in China after months of disruptions to the world's
biggest email service, with an anti-censorship advocate
suggesting the Great Firewall was to blame.
Large numbers of Gmail web addresses were cut off in China
on Friday, said GreatFire.org, a China-based freedom of speech
advocacy group. Users said the service was still down on Monday.
"I think the government is just trying to further eliminate
Google's presence in China and even weaken its market overseas,"
said a member of GreatFire.org, who uses a pseudonym.
"Imagine if Gmail users might not get through to Chinese
clients. Many people outside China might be forced to switch
away from Gmail."
Google's own Transparency Report, which shows real-time
traffic to Google services, displayed a sharp drop-off in
traffic to Gmail from China on Friday.
"We've checked and there's nothing wrong on our end," a
Singapore-based spokesman for Google said in an email.
Almost all of Google's services have been heavily disrupted
in China since June this year, but until last week Gmail users
could still access emails downloaded via protocols like IMAP,
SMTP and POP3. These had let people communicate using Gmail on
apps like the Apple iPhone's Mail and Microsoft Outlook.
China maintains tight control over the internet, nipping in
the bud any signs of dissent or challenges to the ruling
Communist Party's leadership.
The country is host to the world's most sophisticated
internet censorship mechanism, known as the Great Firewall of
China. Critics say China has stepped up its disruption of
foreign online services like Google over the past year to create
an internet cut off from the rest of the world.
The Google disruption began in the run-up to the 25th
anniversary of the government's bloody crackdown on
pro-democracy demonstrators around Beijing's Tiananmen Square on
June 4, 1989.
Gmail's setback could make email communication difficult for
companies operating in China which use Google's Gmail for their
corporate email system, said GreatFire.
One popular way for companies and people to get around
China's internet censorship is to use a Virtual Private Network
(VPN) which allows unhindered access to blocked sites and
services.
"It's becoming harder and harder to connect and do work in
China when services like Gmail are being blocked," said Zach
Smith, a Beijing-based digital products manager at City Weekend
magazine. "Using a VPN seems to be the only answer to doing
anything these days online in China."
(Editing by Nick Macfie)