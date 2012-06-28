Google's Chrome browser to be available on Apple's iPad, iPhone

SAN FRANCISCO, June 28 Chrome, Google Inc's
Internet browser, will be made available on the iPhone
and iPad, two hot devices manufactured by Google's fierce rival
Apple Inc.
The development , announced on Thursday at Google's I/O
developer conference in San Francisco, could further expand the
reach of Chrome in the intensely fought browser wars. Launched
in 2008, Google's browser overtook Microsoft's Internet
Explorer in May as the world's most popular, according to
analytics company StatCounter.
Google Senior Vice President Sundar Pichai confirmed
Chrome's pole position during his remarks onstage, saying that
Google data showed the browser now has 310 million "active"
users. Chrome will begin appearing in Apple's App Store later on
Thursday, Pichai said.
Apple in recent months has sought to lessen its dependency
on Google's Web services within its products, heightening the
competition between the two tech companies. Earlier this month,
the phone and tablet manufacturer said it would load its own
home-built mapping service in next version of mobile OS instead
of Google Maps.
Earlier this week, Google announced its own tablet, the
Nexus 7, which will ship with Chrome as its default browser.