Google, other big companies to pay to use San Francisco bus stops

| SAN FRANCISCO
SAN FRANCISCO Jan 6 Google Inc and
other big technology companies that rely on private commuter
buses to ferry workers around will now pay the city of San
Francisco fees to use city bus stops, the city announced at a
news conference on Monday.
Companies using commuter buses, which some see as a symbol
of unwelcome gentrification in San Francisco,
will end up paying the city around $1.5 million over the next 18
months as part of a pilot program, Mayor Ed Lee said.
The program will institute a permit system for the private
commuter buses, which carry an estimated 45,000 workers daily
between their homes in San Francisco and dozens of technology
companies based in Silicon Valley, south of the city.
The commuter buses will be limited to 200 specific public
bus stops, out of 2,500 in the San Francisco Municipal
Transportation Agency system, the city said. The vehicles will
have to operate under guidelines such as yielding to Muni buses,
pulling to the front of the bus zone to make more room for other
buses, and avoiding steep and narrow streets.
"Shuttles are here to stay," Lee said. "They've got to be
coordinated and better aligned with our municipal system."
The plan, will go before the SMTA's board for a vote later
this month, was created with input from the tech companies that
offer the shuttle services to their employees, city officials
said. They include Microsoft Corp Apple Inc
and others.
"We see this pilot program as a good first step," said
Veronica Bell, manager for public policy and government affairs
for Google, at the news conference. In early December, Google
was the target of the first of a handful of protests against the
technology buses. Protests against an Apple bus and another
Google bus followed.
The fees will be calculated based on a company's usage of
SFMTA bus stops, which SFMTA Director of Transportation Ed
Reiskin said would result in charges of around $1 per stop per
day. That creates fees averaging about $100,000 per company that
uses the buses, or about $1.5 million total for the city.
The fees will cover the SFMTA's cost of running the pilot
program, as well as some investment to upgrade selected stops.
Improvements might include better signs or bigger shelters,
Reiskin said.
City rules forbid the city from collecting more than the
cost of providing the service, officials said.
The buses have become among the most visible symbols of what
some complain is the technology-driven gentrification of San
Francisco, with young, well-paid tech workers forcing out less
affluent residents. In addition, critics say some city policies,
including tax breaks, are too generous to the technology
industry.
But San Francisco Supervisor Scott Wiener said blaming
technology workers for city problems was the wrong approach.
"We need to stop politicizing peoples' ability to get to
work," he said at the news conference. "We need to stop
stereotyping and scapegoating and demonizing people who work in
the tech sector."
Eviction Free San Francisco, one of the groups that has
protested against the buses, said the tech industry must help
the city retain its diversity, culture and affordability.
"We are prepared to demand more of City Hall if it appears
that Mayor Lee's plan is not realistically aggressive enough to
address the concerns of poor, working, and middle-class San
Franciscans," said Eviction Free San Francisco organizer
Jennifer Cust in a statement.
Commuter-bus advocates have said the buses ease traffic on
already clogged highways as workers give up driving to ride the
buses, which usually have plush seats and Wi-Fi.
Opponents have said the buses crowd municipal bus stops and
remove potential customers from cash-strapped public
transportation systems, including regional rail services.
Protests, which have involved demonstrators surrounding
buses and stopping them from moving for stretches of around 30
minutes, started only last month. But city officials said they
have been working with tech companies on policy recommendations
for about a year.