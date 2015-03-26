版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2015年 3月 27日 星期五 04:54 BJT

Google to pay new CFO annual base salary of $650,000

March 26 Google Inc said it would pay its new chief financial officer an annual base salary of $650,000 and a special one-time $5 million sign-on bonus.

The company hired Morgan Stanley Chief Financial Officer Ruth Porat as its finance chief earlier this week, a sign it is aiming to rein in costs as it invests in new businesses such as self-driving cars and Internet-connected eyeglasses. (Reporting by Avik Das in Bengaluru; Editing by Joyjeet Das)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐