Google to pay new CFO annual base salary of $650,000

March 26 Google Inc said it would pay its new chief financial officer an annual base salary of $650,000 and a special one-time $5 million sign-on bonus.

The company hired Morgan Stanley Chief Financial Officer Ruth Porat as its finance chief earlier this week, a sign it is aiming to rein in costs as it invests in new businesses such as self-driving cars and Internet-connected eyeglasses. (Reporting by Avik Das in Bengaluru; Editing by Joyjeet Das)