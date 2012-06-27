UPDATE 4-Google goes up against Amazon, Apple with Nexus tablet

* Sets Amazon's Kindle squarely in its sights
* Online content may be key -analyst
By Alexei Oreskovic and Poornima Gupta
SAN FRANCISCO, June 27 Google Inc will
sell its first tablet from mid-July for $199, hoping to
replicate its smartphone success in a hotly contested market now
dominated by Amazon.com Inc's Kindle Fire and Apple
Inc's iPad.
By taking a greater role in the tablet market, Google hopes
to ensure that its various online services remain
front-and-center to consumers amid a changing technology
landscape in which tablets by Apple and Amazon are increasingly
becoming gateways to the Web and Web-based content such as
movies and music.
Google's maiden entry in the tablet market, which will also
see the advent of Microsoft Corp's Surface this year,
could also help accelerate development of tablet-specific
applications for its Android operating software -- a key factor
that has helped popularize Apple's iPad, analysts say.
The "Nexus 7" tablet, built by and co-branded with Taiwan's
Asus, was one of several gadgets unveiled at its
annual developers' conference on Wednesday, as the Internet
search and advertising leader dips its toe into the intensively
competitive consumer arena.
The announcement of the new tablet comes a month after
Google acquired its own hardware-making capabilities with the
$12.5 billion acquisition of smartphone maker Motorola Mobility.
But Motorola, which Google has said it will run as a separate
business, was absent from most the new products and services
showcased at the event.
Google co-founder Sergey Brin demonstrated Google Glass, a
futuristic-looking eye-glass-computer that can live-stream
events, record, and perform computing tasks. The device will be
available to U.S.-based developers early next year for $1,500.
And it unveiled the Nexus Q - a $300 device with a built-in
amplifier that lets users stream content from Android devices
onto their TVs.
But the Nexus tablet hogged the spotlight. Sold initially
only on the Google Play online store, its $199 price tag and
7-inch stature is aimed squarely at the Fire, but the Nexus has
a front-facing camera while Amazon's tablet does not.
Analysts consider the Fire a window into Amazon.com's trove
of online content rather than an iPad rival, given the $499 that
Apple asks for a device with a "retina" display that far
outstrips it in terms of resolution.
Google can similarly use the Nexus 7 to connect to its own
online offerings, which include YouTube and Google Play, the
name of its online store where it sells digital music, movies
and games. It will go after more cost-conscious users who might
shun the pricier iPad.
"Nexus 7 is an ideal device for reading books. The form
factor and weight are just right," said Chris Yerga, Google
director of engineering for Android.
Google said it will offer buyers of the Nexus 7 a $25 credit
to spend at the Google Play store and it showed off several
media-centric capabilities, such as a new magazine reading app.
"They all but called it a Kindle Fire killer. They're
clearly gunning for that No. 2 spot behind Apple's iPad that is
currently occupied by Kindle," said Altimeter Group analyst
Chris Silva. "But the con is they do not yet have a footprint in
people's minds and wallets as the go-to place to purchase and
consume media."
JELLY BEANS
Google has partnered with smartphone makers to develop
Nexus-banded smartphones for several years, providing a showcase
product that delivers Google's ideal vision for a device based
on its Android software.
Extending the Nexus concept to tablets should similarly
establish a model that other hardware makers can emulate,
resulting in a more a competitive and uniform line of Android
tablets to market, say analysts.
Shares in Google gained 0.8 percent to $569.37 in afternoon
trade.
The Nexus will feature the new 4.1 "Jelly Bean" version of
Google's software, as well as a front-facing camera, a 1280x800
resolution screen, and an Nvidia Tegra 3 processor.
Google's free Android software is the No. 1 operating system
for smartphones, with about 1 million Android devices getting
activated every day
But it has struggled to compete with Apple's iPad in the
market for tablets, largely because it lags far behind Apple and
Amazon in terms of available content and tablet-specific
applications, such as games.
Meanwhile, Apple has increasingly moved to reduce its
dependency on Google services on its devices. Earlier this month
it unveiled its own mapping software, which will replace Google
maps as the default mapping service in the next version of its
mobile operating system.
And Amazon's Kindle Fire, while based on Google's
open-source Android software, features a customized interface
that does not use many Google services.
Executives showcased the new 4.1 "Jelly Bean" version of
Android operating system on Wednesday. The new software delivers
faster performance, according to the company, and new features
such as "voice search."
"That range of services will be the secret to stitching
together this rag-tag fleet of Android gadgets into a platform
that can compete with Apple for minutes of users' attention
rather than premium device dollars," said Forrester analyst
James McQuivey.
The tablet's limited availability - executives said they had
no plans yet to expand distribution beyond Google's own site -
may curtail initial sales growth.
Google briefly sold a specially designed Android smartphone
- the Nexus One - directly to consumers in 2010, but closed the
online store after four months saying it had not lived up to
expectations.
But it's the lack of "native" applications - software
designed with a larger tablet in mind, rather than ported from
smartphones - that is the Nexus' biggest impediment for now.
"Unless you have a strong app offering, for a consumer it is
a piece of glass that does what a phone does on a larger
screen," Carolina Milanesi, analyst at Gartner Research.