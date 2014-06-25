UPDATE 2-Google sets sights on TVs, cars and watches, beyond mere smartphones

(Adds details on Indian launch, "Fit" platform)
By Alexei Oreskovic
SAN FRANCISCO, June 25 Google Inc's
Android software is coming to cars, televisions and
watches this year, as the Internet search giant races against
Apple Inc and other tech companies to extend its
business into a rapidly broadening field of Internet-connected
devices.
Google's free Android software runs on more than three out
of every four smartphones sold globally: a valuable entry point
for consumers to access its money-making online services such as
Web search and maps.
At its annual developers' conference on Wednesday, the
company said the first cars running Android Auto software for
navigation, music and messaging will hit showrooms later this
year. More than 40 auto companies had signed onto its software
development alliance, but Google did not say which ones will
actually build Android into their cars in 2014.
Samsung and LG smartwatches running
Android Wear, the version of Android tailored for wearable
devices, go on sale later Wednesday.
And executives demonstrated how Android TV, reviving
Google's foray into streaming video, aims to give viewers an
easy interface through which to search for and display content.
TV version of Android comes four years after Google's first
effort to enter the living room, via Google TV, failed to catch
on with consumers.
"It's a land grab," said Sameet Sinha, an analyst with
investment bank B. Riley & Co. "The person who gets a platform
which controls the devices could be the dominant operating
system, not of just devices, it could be the operating system of
your home."
"New platforms offer new opportunities for hardware sales,
advertising sales, e-commerce sales, all of these," Sinha said.
PEP TALK FOR DEVELOPERS
Google also unveiled a service, called "Google Fit," which
collates and tracks a user's health and personal fitness
information similar to recently introduced services from Apple
and Samsung. The tracking and analysis of health information is
expected to become a big driver behind the adoption of
smartwatches and other sensor-laden devices this year.
Google's annual conference is designed to introduce new
Android features to its army of developers, who are crucial in
creating apps that keep the software popular as it competes with
Apple's iOS.
Apple and Google are now going head-to-head in emerging
countries like India and China, where there remains room to grow
in terms of smartphone adoption, especially as compared with
saturated markets like the United States and Europe.
On Wednesday, Google said it is working with three
manufacturers to develop a sub-$100 smartphone for the Indian
market this fall.
Developed under the "Android One" initiative aimed at
getting phones into the hands of as many people around the globe
as possible, the phones will sport 4.5-inch screens and dual SIM
cards, Google senior vice president Sundar Pichai told the
conference.
(Reporting by Alexei Oreskovic; Editing by Jonathan Oatis,
Bernard Orr)