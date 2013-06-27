Google developing Android videogame console -report

SAN FRANCISCO, June 27 Google Inc is
developing a videogame console and a wristwatch based on its
Android operating system, according to a report in the Wall
Street Journal.
The devices could be available as soon as this Fall, the
report, which cited anonymous sources, said.
Google, the world's No.1 Web search engine, is also working
on a revamped version of the Nexus Q music-streaming device, the
report said. Google unveiled the Nexus Q in June 2012, but never
released the product, which received critical reviews.
Google is increasingly involved in the hardware business as
it seeks to better compete against iPhone-maker Apple Inc
. It acquired mobile phone company Motorola Mobility
last year and Google is currently testing a wearable computing
device known as Google Glass.
Google's Android operating system is the world's most
popular mobile software, featured on three out of every four
smartphones sold. A video game console could provide a
significant opportunity for Google to expand Android's reach
beyond its stronghold in smartphones and tablets.
Google was not immediately available for comment.