UPDATE 3-Copyright owners can't sue Google's YouTube as a group - judge

By Nate Raymond
NEW YORK, May 15 A U.S. judge on Wednesday
denied class-action status to copyright owners suing Google Inc
over the use of material posted on YouTube without
their permission.
U.S. District Judge Louis Stanton in Manhattan denied a
motion to certify a worldwide class of copyright owners in a
long-running lawsuit over videos and music posted to the popular
website.
"The suggestion that a class action of these dimensions can
be managed with judicial resourcefulness is flattering, but
unrealistic," Stanton wrote.
The case ran in parallel with a $1 billion lawsuit filed in
2007 by Viacom Inc over Google's alleged unauthorized
hosting on YouTube of clips uploaded by users from "The Daily
Show with Jon Stewart," "South Park," "SpongeBob SquarePants."
Stanton threw Viacom's case out on April 18, a year after
the 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals reinstated the copyright
infringement case.
The proposed class action lawsuit was filed in 2007 and
included as named plaintiffs the English Premier League, the
French Tennis Federation, the National Music Publishers'
Association (NMPA) and individual music publishers.
However, NMPA settled with YouTube in 2011.
One part of the proposed class would have included any
copyright owner whose allegedly infringed videos were blocked by
YouTube after it received a so-called takedown notice and
blocked it.
Another part of the proposed class covered music publishers
whose compositions were allowed to be used on YouTube without
proper permission.
But Stanton said that while the legal analyses he would have
had to apply in the case would have been similar for the various
plaintiffs, each copyright owner's case would need to be decided
based on facts particular to their individual claims.
"Generally speaking, copyright claims are poor candidates
for class-action treatment," he said.
Allowing the case to move forward as a class action would
turn it into a "mammoth proceeding," Stanton said. The
plaintiffs said the members in their proposed worldwide class
action would have numbered in the thousands.
Charles Sims, a lawyer for the plaintiffs at the law firm
Proskauer Rose, said his clients were "going to think about
their options," including asking the court for permission to
appeal.
Abbi Tatton, a spokeswoman for Google, declined to comment.
The ruling marked the second major defeat in recent weeks
for litigants suing Google over the unauthorized hosting of
copyrighted material on YouTube.
In the Viacom case decided last month, Stanton sided with
Google in finding that it was protected from Viacom's copyright
claims thanks to the "safe harbor" provisions of the Digital
Millennium Copyright Act.
The 1998 federal law made it illegal to produce technology
that could circumvent anti-piracy measures, but also limited the
liability of online service providers over copyright
infringement by their users.
Viacom has filed a notice of appeal from Stanton's ruling.
The case is Football Association Premier League Ltd et al v.
YouTube Inc et al, U.S. District Court, Southern District of New
York, No. 07-03582.