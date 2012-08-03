Google should pay $750 a book, say authors in copyright case

NEW YORK Aug 3 Authors suing Google over the
digitization of their books have asked a New York court to order
the Internet company to pay $750 for each book it copied,
distributed or displayed.
The authors' filing was lodged in federal court in the
Southern District of New York last month, but was only made
public on Friday. In the filing, the Authors Guild, whose
president is novelist-lawyer Scott Thurow, urged the court to
rule that Google's digitization project does not constitute
"fair use" under copyright law.
Litigation over Google's digitization project began seven
years ago after Google began copying millions of books thanks to
an agreement with libraries, including those at Harvard
University, Oxford University and Stanford University.
Google has said it has scanned more than 20 million books
since the agreement was made in 2004.
In March 2011, a federal judge rejected a $125 million
settlement in the case. In May, the authors were granted class
action status.
The named plaintiffs in the case include former New York
Yankees baseball pitcher Jim Boulton, who wrote "Ball Four."
Google was not immediately available for comment.