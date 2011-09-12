Google Offers struggling three months in - Yipit

* Google Offers revenue drops 23 percent in August
* Groupon gains market share in North America
* LivingSocial revenue in North America slipped last month
By Alistair Barr
SAN FRANCISCO, Sept 12 Google Inc's (GOOG.O)
effort to break into the daily deal industry and challenge
industry leaders Groupon and LivingSocial is not going well,
according to data released on Monday.
In its third month of operation, the performance of Google
Offers declined in its major markets of New York, San Francisco
and Portland, Oregon, data from industry tracker and deal
aggregator Yipit show.
Total revenue generated by Google Offers dropped 23 percent
in August from July despite a 22 percent increase in the number
of daily deals run, according to Yipit.
Revenue per deal fell 37 percent, driven by a 46 percent
slump in the number of vouchers sold per deal.
The average price of Google Offers vouchers increased 18
percent, but it remains "far below" that of Groupon and
LivingSocial, Yipit said.
The online daily deal industry has exploded into a
multibillion-dollar business since Groupon was launched in late
2008. That growth has attracted hundreds of rivals, including
giants like Google, Facebook and Amazon.com Inc (AMZN.O).
Such competition has raised questions about the
sustainability of Groupon's business model ahead of a planned
initial public offering. Last week, Groupon put its IPO on hold
for at least a few weeks.
Still, some rivals have stepped back in recent weeks.
Facebook ended its daily deals business and Yelp chopped the
number of offers it runs.
In contrast, Groupon gained market share in August. Revenue
was $120.7 million in North America, up 13 percent from July,
Yipit said on Monday.
LivingSocial revenue in North America slipped 3 percent to
$45.1 million in August, Yipit data show.
Groupon's market share increased to 53 percent in August
from 51 percent in July, while LivingSocial's market share
declined to 20 percent from 22 percent, according to Yipit.
Amazon Local generated more than $1 million in revenue in
August, despite being active in only a handful of markets for
the full month, Yipit said. Amazon owns part of LivingSocial
and sources some of its deals from the second-largest daily
deals company.
(Reporting by Alistair Barr; editing by John Wallace)