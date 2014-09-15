版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2014年 9月 16日 星期二 02:04 BJT

Governments pressure Google for more user information

Sept 15 Google Inc said it was facing increasing pressure from governments around the world to reveal user information in criminal investigations amid ongoing revelations about national surveillance programs.

The number of requests increased 15 percent sequentially in the first half of this year and 150 percent in the last five years, the company said in its semi-annual transparency report on Monday. (bit.ly/1saSddE)

In the United States, demand for information jumped 19 percent in the first six months of 2014 and more than tripled since 2009, when it started publishing the report.

President Barack Obama asked Congress in January to rein in the bulk collection and storage of records of millions of U.S. domestic telephone calls after revelations last year by former National Security Agency contractor Edward Snowden.

Many American technology companies also have been clamoring for changes after seeing their international business suffer as foreign governments worried they would collect data and hand it over to U.S. spy agencies. (Reporting by Abhirup Roy in Bangalore; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐