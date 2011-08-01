Google buys daily deal aggregator The Dealmap

* Deal helps Google expand in daily deal sector
By Alistair Barr
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 1 Google Inc (GOOG.O) has
bought The Dealmap, expanding further into a potentially
lucrative daily deals market now dominated by the likes of
Groupon and LivingSocial.
The terms of the acquisition were not disclosed. Google,
which has made initial forays into e-commerce through Google
Offers, as well as mobile payments, said it was "impressed with
what The Dealmap team has accomplished."
The Dealmap said on its blog: "Google provides the ideal
platform to help us accelerate our growth and fulfill our
mission. Joining Google will help us innovate in new and
unexplored areas of commerce."
The daily deals sector has exploded in recent years. There
are more than 400 providers now and the industry might generate
as much as $6.1 billion in annual gross revenue by 2015,
according to BIA/Kelsey, which tracks local advertising.
Groupon is the largest company in the industry, followed by
LivingSocial. But large, deep-pocketed rivals have entered
recently.
Google, which tried to buy Groupon in 2010, launched its
own daily deal business called Google Offers this year.
The Dealmap, launched in May 2010, aggregates offers from
lots of daily deal websites. It has more than two million users
and its app has been downloaded to Apple Inc's (AAPL.O) iPhone
and Google Android phones over one million times.
The Dealmap said on Monday that its main products and
services will continue "for the time being."
Local and daily deals will be still be available through
The Dealmap website, mobile apps, and daily email, it said.
"As we're ready to share more about integration and
transition plans, we'll update our partners and consumers on
progress and any news," The Dealmap added.
(Reporting by Alistair Barr; editing by Andre Grenon)