RPT-With cars, drivers, Google revs up home delivery

By Alexei Oreskovic
SAN FRANCISCO, March 20 When Google
started testing a free same-day shopping delivery service in San
Francisco last year, industry observers were surprised by the
company's foray into a notoriously tricky and decidedly
low-margin real-world business.
Others raised their eyebrows when orders of one or two
items, such as toothpaste or a can of soda, sometimes arrived in
a bag big enough to hold a week's worth of groceries.
It was a rookie mistake, one that underscores how Google is
wading into unfamiliar territory -- a business, now contested by
seasoned hands Amazon.com Inc and eBay Inc.
that claimed many victims during the first dotcom boom.
For Google, which dominates the wildly profitable Web search
advertising business, dispatching drivers and delivering
packages seems like an expensive diversion with an uncertain
payoff. One of the biggest disasters of last decade's dotcom
crash, Webvan, bled hundreds of millions of dollars on just such
a business until it failed.
Online shopping is an area that Google, which has ambitions
to dominate every aspect of the Web, has traditionally had a
limited presence in. Traffic lost to Amazon and eBay, which are
using same-day service to lock in consumers for the main
business, means customers lost for Google's other services.
As e-commerce grows, Google wants at least to get its hands
on data about online shoppers, so it can expand and improve its
main business, search advertising. Its successful foray into
mobile phone software was driven partly by a similar philosophy
to guard its search franchise. Now its Android system ensures
Google search is on most smartphones globally.
After more than a year of testing, and hiccups such as on
packaging, Google is preparing to expand its delivery service.
Unfazed by the ghosts of defunct home-delivery operations
Webvan or Kozmo.com, Google is ramping up its Shopping Express
with radio ads touting the service in the San Francisco Bay
Area. It recently took its blue-and-white Priuses and vans to
Los Angeles in a limited trial and is considering moving into
New York, according to a person familiar with the matter.
"Same-day delivery doesn't have to be a luxury. It's a
convenience that everyone should be able to enjoy, and that
means across lots of stores, across lots of cities and across
lots of products," said Tom Fallows, director of product
management for Google Shopping Express. Fallows wouldn't say
when Google delivery cars might come to New York, but he
confirmed that the company plans to enter more cities.
"We are eagerly starting to move forward on some of our next
steps for expansion," he said. He declined to discuss the
economics for Google.
Google is also experimenting with ways to deliver perishable
groceries such as milk and eggs -- items that require special
temperature-controlled storage and delivery gear, and which are
already available through Amazon's rival Fresh service -- though
Fallows said it's too early to say whether that might ultimately
become part of the service.
Google has "tens of thousands" of users of the service in
the San Francisco Bay Area placing thousands of orders a day,
according to the person with knowledge of its delivery business.
"This is a play that will take many years before it turns in
any way profitable. But it's something worth doing if they can
establish the marketplace and the other hooks into the
business," the person said.
THE LAST MILE
Google Shopping Express lets consumers buy products online
from more than a dozen stores in the San Francisco Bay Area,
including Staples, Costco, Blue Bottle Coffee and Toys R Us, and
have the goods at their doorsteps that same day.
Couriers or contract drivers pick the orders up from retail
stores throughout the day. Google collects an undisclosed
commission from the retail stores for each sale.
For now, consumers pay nothing for the convenience, thanks
to a free six-month membership trial offered by Google. Google
will likely extend the free trial until it has perfected the
service and is ready to charge a subscription fee, said Fallows.
With nearly $60 billion in cash, Google can afford to
experiment with same-day delivery, similar to the way it is
building out high-speed fiber networks in some cities.
Importantly, the ability to deliver purchases into buyers'
hands on the same day closes the "last mile" between an online
business and a customers' home. That removes a key advantage of
traditional retailers today: instant gratification.
As Amazon spends billions on fulfillment centers and eBay
contracts couriers around the country, the danger is Google may
be left out of one of the hottest new areas of online growth.
The eBay Now service, available in the San Francisco Bay
Area, New York, Chicago and Dallas, charges $5 per order and
delivers goods within one to two hours. Amazon charges a $299
annual fee for Prime Fresh, which lets consumers order anything
from fresh salmon to digital cameras, with free same-day
delivery for orders more than $35. It's available in Los
Angeles, San Francisco and Seattle. Amazon's separate Local
Express service lets Prime members in 10 U.S. cities pay $3.99
per item for same day delivery.
Google's Shopping Express is being tested as a standalone
delivery service, but many people expect the eventual goal is to
integrate home deliveries as a feature in the search engine. A
consumer doing research about camping tents on Google, for
example, might see an ad that lets them order one and have it
delivered to their doorstep the same day.
"It's just another way of to make search more powerful,"
says BGC Partners analyst Colin Gillis. And it gives Google
more insight about users, such as valuable information about
which visitors its website "convert" into buyers after clicking
one of its search ads.
MAGIC WAND?
Amazon, eBay and Google have been mum on progress. But
there's evidence to suggest that consumers may be taking to it.
Family-owned Palo Alto Toy & Sport, which Google identified
to Reuters as a participant in Google Shopping Express, has
increased sales by 15 percent, said manager Miguel Natario. The
increase in sales has more than paid for an additional employee
hired to pick the 30 to 40 additional daily orders from store
shelves and prepare them for the Google driver pickup.
Among the most popular items? Helium-filled Mylar balloons,
a party essential that sells for about $4 to $5 each. "I get
inflated balloon orders every single day," said Natario.
The real test will come when Google asks users of Shopping
Express to open their wallets and pay for home deliveries.
Google may need to put in place some restrictions if it
hopes to make same-day delivery a viable business.
Paying drivers to crisscross town delivering packs of gum or
tubes of toothpaste is not a sustainable business, said Kenneth
"Skip" Trevathan, former chief operating officer of Kozmo.com,
an online delivery service that expanded to several cities in
the 1990s before going out of business.
"Unless they've got a magic wand of some kind that we didn't
have, I just don't see how they can make money off that,"
Trevathan said. He predicts Google may have to impose a minimum
order or tack on an additional fee for smaller orders.
Unlike many Internet businesses in which being first to grab
market share is key to success, growing too big too fast can be
fatal in the delivery game, said David Vernon, a Sanford
Bernstein analyst. A small order that forces the delivery person
to drive to the other side of town can do more harm than good.
"Last mile" economics are among the most complex metrics in
the industry. Too much time between deliveries or poorly planned
packing can inflate costs, especially for same-day orders.
A difference in the time between deliveries of just a few
minutes can double shipping cost, according to an October
analysis of Amazon's delivery service by Marc Wulfraat, a
consultant who specializes in logistics networks.
"Getting a bunch of revenue that doesn't drive density in
your routes is actually worse, because you're adding costs
faster than you're adding revenue," said Vernon.
For Google, the key is to get that lag down. That's where
mapping technology and a wide network come in handy.
"If you think about the fact that there are more than a
billion people using Google maps to help them drive around town,
we have a ton of information for optimal routes and traffic
patterns," Fallow said.
Equipped with Android smartphones, Google couriers receive
"step-by-step" driving directions. Deliveries per hour have
increased by more than a factor of six since Shopping Express
began, thanks to ongoing improvements in the software, and
Fallow expects more improvements.
Orders for a single tube of toothpaste aren't ideal, but
they are offset by the "broader basket" of customer orders and
the annual spending of each customer. Google's delivery service
is not so different from a traditional retail business, he said.
"Stores sometimes sell particular items as a 'loss leader'
in order to over time earn the broader business of that
shopper," he said.
(Aditional reporting by Deepa Seetharaman. Editing by Edwin
Chan and Douglas Royalty)