INSIGHT-Google, Detroit diverge on road map for self-driving cars

| SAN FRANCISCO/DETROIT, June 30
SAN FRANCISCO/DETROIT, June 30 In 2012, a small
team of Google Inc engineers and business staffers met with
several of the world's largest car makers, to discuss
partnerships to build self-driving cars.
In one meeting, both sides were enthusiastic about the
futuristic technology, yet it soon became clear that they would
not be working together. The Internet search company and the
automaker disagreed on almost every point, from car capabilities
and time needed to get it to market to extent of collaboration.
It was as if the two were "talking a different language,"
recalls one person who was present.
As Google expands beyond Web search and seeks a foothold in
the automotive market, the company's eagerness has begun to reek
of arrogance to some in Detroit, who see danger as well as
promise in Silicon Valley.
For now Google is moving forward on its own, building
prototypes of fully autonomous vehicles that reject car makers'
plans to gradually enhance existing cars with self-driving
features. But Google's hopes of making autonomous cars a reality
may eventually require working with Detroit, even the California
company acknowledges. The alternative is to spend potentially
billions of dollars to try to break into a century-old industry
in which it has no experience.
"The auto companies are watching Google closely and trying
to understand what its intentions and ambitions are," said one
person familiar with the auto industry, who asked to remain
anonymous because of sensitive business relationships.
"Automakers are not sure if Google is their friend or their
enemy, but they have a sneaking suspicion that whatever Google's
going to do is going to cause upheaval in the industry."
NO STEERING WHEEL
Analysts estimate Google has invested tens of millions of
dollars in an effort that's ultimately a side project. But car
companies, all too familiar with the devastating financial and
brand damage of recalls, would see any hiccups with the
self-driving car as a threat to their main business.
Nowhere is the disconnect more evident than in Google's
latest prototype. Two people sit abreast in the tiny pod-shaped
car, which has a flexible windshield for safety and is topped by
a spinning cone that helps navigation. here
The electric vehicles, unveiled in May, are limited to a
maximum speed of 25 miles per hour and do away with several
decades-long constants in motoring: the steering wheel, brake
pedal and accelerator pedal.
Google co-founder Sergey Brin has described self-driving
cars as an on-demand service that consumers summon when needed.
That would represent a seismic shift from a longstanding model
based on individual ownership, an annual $375 billion U.S.
market according to J.D. Power.
Moreover, a study by consulting firm KPMG last year found
that American consumers would trust brands like Google and Apple
more for self-driving cars than they would automakers.
General Motors' global product development chief Mark Reuss
recently said Google could become a "very serious competitive
threat."
EVOLUTION VERSUS REVOLUTION
Chris Urmson, director of Google's self-driving car group,
would not discuss any negotiations with automakers but argues
that self-driving cars will benefit car companies and consumers
by expanding the number of car users.
"I'm confident that when there is technology that makes
sense, and when there is a business model that makes sense, that
there will be interest and partnerships" with car makers, Urmson
told Reuters in an interview.
Self-driving cars can free people to do more of the things
that earn Google money, such as Web search. But Urmson said
Google is still figuring out how to make a profit from the
technology.
"I would imagine that this is probably different than just
making more time for people to click on web sites," he said.
Car makers such as GM, Mercedes and Volvo have been
developing their own autonomous vehicle technology for years.
But most favor an incremental approach to self-driving cars,
in which features such as lane centering and parking assistance
are gradually integrated into vehicles. Car makers are also
hesitant to invest in new features until they are certain there
is enough demand to pay for them.
That approach and car makers' long development process are
at odds with Google's ambition to create a fully autonomous car
in one swoop. The Internet company seemed to have little
patience for Detroit, according to people involved in the 2012
talks with automakers.
"There was a certain amount of arrogance on the Google side,
in the sense of 'We know what we're doing, you just help us,'"
said a second person, representing a major car maker, who was
involved in discussions with Google.
"We'd say, 'Well you don't really know that much. And we're
not going to put our name on a project like that because if
something goes wrong, we have a lot more to lose.'"
Another potential sticking point is maps developed by Google
and essential for its robo-cars to operate, says Sven Strohband,
a robotics expert who worked at Volkswagen until 2006 and was
not involved in the discussions. That data, compiled by Google,
can be extraordinarily detailed, down to the height of curbs or
location of signs.
"The question is who owns the data," he said. "You need to
have frequent map updates and your car can only go where you
have really accurate map data."
Without a driver to blame when accidents happen, the
vehicles could bring greater liability for car makers.
Google's assurances to one car maker that it would take
responsibility for accidents due to its technology, and that the
data collected by the cars makes it easy to pinpoint fault, was
dismissed, according to the first person involved in the 2012
discussions.
"I just couldn't believe my ears and was like 'Wow you live
in a bubble,'" the person said. "Car makers never get to decide
who is at fault. It's the lawyers, the judge and the jury."
STARTING SMALL
Whether Google opts to license its technology or seeks to
build cars to its specifications, Google will need Detroit for
the last mile, say industry experts and insiders.
Google has made headway in less sensitive areas such as
entertainment and navigation. In January, Google teamed up with
GM, Audi, Honda and Hyundai to form the Open Automotive Alliance
to incorporate its Android operating system, the software for
mobile phones and tablets, into cars.
And it has taken steps to understand regulations better,
hiring Ron Medford, the National Highway Traffic Safety
Administration's former Deputy Director, in November 2012.
"My view on this is both parties probably need each other,"
said Strohband, now Chief Technology Officer at venture capital
firm Khosla Ventures.
A source at one automaker said the company talks to Google
on a weekly basis about auto matters, though they have not
partnered on self-driving cars.
Some in the industry predict fully automated cars will be
available as soon as 2020, though research firm IHS Automotive
does not expect the cars to be widely available until 2035. For
now, Google is starting small with 100 to 200 prototype cars. It
wouldn't identify manufacturing partners, though industry
reports pinpoint Michigan-based Roush Enterprises, which
assembles small volumes of custom vehicles such as race cars.
Roush declined comment.
To build anything more than a couple thousand cars would
likely require an automaker partner. Industry insiders point to
critical systems such as steering and suspension, the
intricacies of working with hundreds of suppliers and
high-volume production at consistent levels of reliability as
skills that cannot be learned overnight.
While Tesla Motors offers an example of an outsider breaking
into the business, the electric car maker has benefited from a
hefty government loan and from having access to the shuttered
GM-Toyota NUMMI car manufacturing plant in Fremont, California.
The cost to launch a new car model, including costs of
developing and tooling, is generally $1 billion to $1.5 billion.
For a company starting from scratch, such as Google, that cost
would likely be higher, say auto industry experts.
Some industry observers have suggested that Google should
pair up with Tesla, which is also developing self-driving
technology and which shares Google's Silicon Valley mindset.
With roughly $60 billion in cash, Google could also acquire a
smaller auto company, some speculate, though they note that such
a move would involve more ongoing costs, liabilities and
cultural challenges then Google may be willing to accept.
"Google is the 800-pound gorilla in the room and nobody
wants to miss the boat," said Edwin Olson, assistant professor
of computer science at the University of Michigan, who works
with Ford on an automated vehicle project. "But at the same time
I don't think automakers want Google to be dictating terms if
the time comes and Google is the only game in town."
(Additional reporting by Deepa Seetharaman in San Francisco,
editing by Edwin Chan and Peter Henderson)