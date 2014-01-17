Google tests prototype of diabetes-tracking 'smart' contact lens

| SAN FRANCISCO
SAN FRANCISCO Jan 16 Google Inc said
on Thursday that it is testing a new method for diabetics to
monitor their blood-sugar levels by wearing a contact lens
equipped with tiny chips and an antenna.
Google said a prototype of its "smart contact lens" can
generate a reading of a tear's glucose level every second,
potentially replacing the need for people with diabetes to prick
their fingers and test drops of blood throughout the day.
"We're in discussions with the FDA, but there's still a lot
more work to do to turn this technology into a system that
people can use," Google said in a post on its official blog.
Google said it planned to find partners, "who are experts in
bringing products like this to market."
The world's largest Internet search engine, Google is
developing a variety of new technologies outside its core
business, including self-driving cars and balloons that beam
wireless Internet to remote regions of the world.
Google has also become more focused on health-related
issues, launching a separate company in September devoted to
tackling diseases related to aging.