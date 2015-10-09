UPDATE 1-Google says Docs, Drive disruption resolved

BRIEF-Bank of Hawaii says Kent Lucien to be chief strategy officer
* Says Kent T. Lucien, vice chair, currently Bank of Hawaii's chief financial officer, will become chief strategy officer
Oct 9 Some of Google Inc's services, including Drive and Docs, which were facing disruptions for a few hours on Friday have been resolved, the company said.
Google's status page had showed that its file-sharing services such as Drive, Docs, Sheets, Slides and Classroom were facing disruptions.
"The problem with Google Drive should be resolved," the company said on an update to its page at 5:30 p.m. ET. (bit.ly/1hsgVC3)
Google, which has now morphed into holding company Alphabet Inc, also acknowledged the disruption in a tweet on its Docs page. (Reporting by Anya George Tharakan in Bengaluru; Editing by Don Sebastian and Maju Samuel)
* Says that Apple's claims are baseless
Jan 20 Apple Inc filed a $1 billion lawsuit against supplier Qualcomm Inc on Friday, days after the U.S. government accused the chip maker of resorting to anticompetitive tactics to maintain a monopoly over key semiconductors in mobile phones.