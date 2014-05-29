Google releases workforce demographics, vows to increase diversity

SAN FRANCISCO May 28 Google Inc
revealed the gender and racial makeup of its 50,000-strong
workforce on Wednesday, disclosing a significantly below-average
proportion of minorities and women employees that it said was
"miles from where we want to be."
Google's disclosure of its workforce demographics
represented a rare move for a U.S. company, even if the figures
came as no surprise to those familiar with Silicon Valley, an
industry long scrutinized for its lack of diversity. Blacks and
Hispanics made up just 2 and 3 percent of overall employees at
Google, respectively, while women accounted for 30 percent, the
company said in a detailed blogpost.
That compares with the U.S. workforce average of about 47
percent women in 2012, according to the Department of Labor. For
blacks and people of Hispanic descent, it was 12 and 16 percent,
respectively.
"Put simply, Google is not where we want to be when it comes
to diversity, and it's hard to address these kinds of challenges
if you're not prepared to discuss them openly, and with the
facts," Laszlo Bock, senior vice president of people operations,
said in the Wednesday blogpost.
The employment gaps for women and minorities in the tech
sector may stem from education, Bock said. Women earn roughly 18
percent of all computer science degrees in the United States;
blacks and Hispanics make up less than 10 percent of U.S.
college grads and collect fewer than 5 percent of degrees in
computer science majors, respectively, he argued.
But Bock, who added that Google has donated more than $40
million to organizations promoting computer science education
among women, said Google recognized the extent of the internal
problem and was open to discussion about possible solutions.
"We've always been reluctant to publish numbers about the
diversity of our workforce at Google. We now realize we were
wrong, and that it's time to be candid about the issues," he
wrote.
Civil rights activist Jesse Jackson attended shareholder
meetings at both Google and Facebook earlier this month to raise
the issue of racial diversity in the Valley.
(Reporting by San Francisco newsroom; Editing by Ken Wills)