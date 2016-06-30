Google's diversity efforts show scant progress

| SAN FRANCISCO, June 30
SAN FRANCISCO, June 30 Alphabet's Google
on Thursday released data on its two-year-old
initiative to create a more diverse U.S. workforce, saying it
had more black, Latino and female employees but still lagged its
goal of mirroring the population.
The company released its diversity figures for the first
time in 2014 and sparked a conversation among Silicon Valley
tech companies that led many of its closest competitors to
follow suit.
Google's overall percentage of non-white, non-Asian
employees in the United States did not move at all in 2015 from
the year before, remaining at 2 percent for African Americans, 3
percent for Hispanics, 3 percent for multiracial individuals and
less than 1 percent for Native American and Pacific Islanders,
according to the company.
Women made up 31 percent of Google's overall workforce in
2015, up 1 percent from 2014, and 21 percent of technical hires
for the year, up from 19 percent in 2014.
White employees made up 59 percent of its U.S. workforce and
Asians accounted for 32 percent. Google had about 38,670 workers
in the United States in 2015, according to its report to the
Equal Employment Opportunity Commission based on August 2015
data.
While its percentages of minority employees did not change,
the report said in 2015 Google had 880 black employees, up from
628 in 2014 and 1,782 Hispanic employees, up from 1,428 the
previous year. There were 712 multiracial individuals, up from
636, and 56 American Indian or Alaska natives, up from 44 the
previous year.
GOOGLE SEES SIGNS OF CHANGE
Google vice president of people operations Nancy Lee said
the figures do not reflect where the company wants to be and
said many small changes that do not show up in the statistics
are having an impact.
She pointed to conversations on diversity leading to a
discussion on pay equity, which in turn resulted in a policy of
paying employees according to position rather than by negotiated
rates, which were often lower for women and minorities.
"It's a journey. We're a 60,000 person company and culture
change takes time," said Google diversity coordinator Yolanda
Mangolini.
Other initiatives include a program where Google employees
use work time to serve as instructors at historically black
colleges and universities.
The figures underscore challenges tech companies face in
transforming cultures that critics say are too homogenous, white
and male-dominated. The most recent diversity reports from
Facebook and Twitter show similar trends to
Google in employment of blacks and Latinos, while Apple
did slightly better partially due to more diverse hiring at its
retail stores.
Those companies declined comment beyond their recent
diversity reports to the Equal Employment Opportunity
Commission.
William Guillory, founder of organizational development firm
Innovations International Inc., said progress is hampered by
large tech companies using the same approaches to tap into a
limited pool of talent.
"What I'm talking about is casting a wider net," he said.
"If don't have the skill set you need why can't you
create some kind of Google University component that adds the
layer of skills you're looking for?"
Michael Solomon of tech talent agency 10X Management said he
believes Silicon Valley companies have made sincere attempts to
address the issue but need to try harder.
"I don't think these companies are going far out of their
way to discriminate but I think they need to go far out of their
way to hire diversely," he said.
(Reporting by Deborah M. Todd; Editing by Jonathan Weber)