Google says 21 pct of tech hires in 2014 were women

June 1 Google Inc said 21 percent of
tech hires last year were women, boosting overall number of
women in technical roles by 1 percent, as part of efforts to
increase diversity.
The company recently began disclosing the makeup of its
workforce after admitting that it was "wrong, and that it's time
to be candid about the issues."
The technology industry has long been plagued not just by
allegations of a gender gap but also by a broad lack of
inclusiveness that affects minorities too.
Google said Monday that the increase in Black and Hispanic
employees outpaced the company's overall hiring growth, but made
up for only 2 percent and 3 percent of total workforce,
respectively.
"Though we still have a long way to go, we're seeing some
early progress," the company said in a Google Plus post. (bit.ly/1SRsDuN).
As of Dec. 31, Google had 53,600 full-time employees.
(Reporting by Devika Krishna Kumar in Bengaluru; Editing by
Sriraj Kalluvila)