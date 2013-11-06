Google rivals asked if concessions go far enough in antitrust inquiry

PARIS Nov 6 European regulators have asked
Google's rivals whether the Internet search engine's
revised proposals to settle an antitrust case will boost their
bargaining power in commercial negotiations, a European
Commission document showed.
Google has promised to post more prominent links to rival
shopping, travel and restaurant sites when a user searches for
content, as well as reduce the minimum price advertisers can
offer to pay for paid ads.
Google is seeking to end a three-year old investigation by
the European Commission and avert a fine that could be as high
as $5 billion for blocking competitors in search results.
Google's first proposal in April was rejected by its
competitors, including Microsoft and British price
comparison site Foundem.
The EU antitrust authority said last month that it would
seek feedback from 125 rivals and third parties to Google's
latest offer.
The Commission has asked rivals whether the new links which
Google has planned ensure sufficient visibility and would prompt
users to click on them more frequently, a four-page
questionnaire sent to rivals showed.
Competitors were also quizzed on the mechanism Google will
use to rank high and low-quality links to outside content. Such
technical issues are key to where online retailers or travel
websites show up in Google search results, and can greatly
affect traffic to their services.
On Google's proposal to give rivals more control over what
it can copy from their websites, in a practice known as
scraping, the Commission asked if the companies think the
opt-out mechanism was sufficient.
"In your opinion, will the opt out possibilities.... improve
your bargaining power in discussions with Google?" the document
reads.
A spokesman for Google did not return a request for comment.
The Commission's spokesman for competition policy, Antoine
Colombani, declined to comment.