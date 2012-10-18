版本:
R.R. Donnelley investigating Google release - CNBC

Oct 18 Printing services firm R.R. Donnelley & Sons is investigating how Google Inc's quarterly earnings managed to get out hours ahead of schedule, the company told CNBC on Thursday.

Google blamed Donnelley, its securities filing agent, after a draft press release with third-quarter results was filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission in the early afternoon. The results had been expected after the market close.

