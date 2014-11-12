UPDATE 1-Google's DoubleClick ad network back up after outage

(Adds Google's response)
Nov 12 Google Inc said its DoubleClick
online advertisement service was back up after suffering an
outage on Wednesday.
Ads on several websites using DoubleClick went blank or
entire websites failed to load, starting at around 9:40 a.m. ET
(1440 GMT), according to a report on tech blog The Next Web.(tnw.co/1yz9YHT)
Sites affected by the outage include the Wall Street
Journal, Forbes.com and BBC.com.
"Our team has worked quickly to fix the software bug and DFP
(DoubleClick for Publishers) is now back up and running, so our
publisher partners can return to funding their content," a
Google spokeswoman wrote in an email to Reuters.
The outage hit websites around the world across video,
display and mobile formats.
Gannett Co Inc, publisher of USA Today, tweeted:
"Enjoy your ad-free experience on usatoday.com right now,
brought to you by Google!"
Founded in 1996, DoubleClick runs a digital marketplace that
connects ad agencies, marketers and website publishers. Google
acquired DoubleClick in 2007.
Google shares were marginally down Wednesday morning on the
Nasdaq.
(Reporting by Soham Chatterjee and Abhirup Roy in Bangalore;
Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)