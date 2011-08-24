Google to forfeit $500 mln over online drug ads

WASHINGTON Aug 24 Google (GOOG.O) has agreed to forfeit $500 million to resolve a federal probe into its past practice of allowing online Canadian pharmacies to place ads targeting the United States, the U.S. Justice Department said on Wednesday.

Those advertisements led to illegal imports of controlled and non-controlled prescription drugs into the country, the department said. Google had previously set aside that amount for a possible settlement over its advertising practices. (Reporting by Jeremy Pelofsky, editing by Derek Caney)