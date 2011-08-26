Google chairman Schmidt to woo TV elite

* TV industry seeking clues to impact of Google's Motorola
deal
* Opportunity for Google to banish suspicion
* Speech to Edinburgh televsion festival at 1745 GMT
* To be broadcast live on YouTube
By Georgina Prodhan
LONDON, Aug 26 Google's Eric Schmidt
faces a wary audience of British television professionals on
Friday following a major acquisition that could turn Google TV
into a real competitor for TV advertising dollars.
Google's chairman will be the first person from outside the
TV industry to give the Edinburgh television festival's keynote
MacTaggart lecture in its 35-year history.
So far Google's relations with the TV establishment have
been rocky.
"There is still a general wariness within the TV business,
broadly understood, about what Google is there to do," says
analyst Dan Cryan of UK media research firm IHS Screen Digest.
"The thing that really scares any TV company is the
potential for Google coming into their space and selling ads to
their customers."
Google has long held ambitions in the television arena,
hoping to extend its online advertising business, which made $28
billion for the company last year, to the big screens that still
command the lion's share of global advertising budgets.
So far, it has had little success, despite its ownership of
the world's most popular online video site, YouTube.
Google TV, which allows viewers to get Web content on their
television screens via a browser, was launched last October in
the United States.
It was quickly blocked by three of the top U.S. broadcasters
-- NBC , CBS and ABC -- as well as online video
site Hulu, which is backed by major media companies, and
received poor reviews.
In July, Logitech slashed the price of its Revue
set-top boxes for Google TV to $99 from an initial $299.
Last week, however, Google's deal to buy Motorola Mobility
for $12.5 billion handed it the world's leading set top
box business which delivers content for many of the top cable TV
companies in the United States.
The headline attraction of the deal was Motorola's huge
portfolio of wireless patents but the set top box business and
Motorola's cellphone unit may give Google useful footholds to
expand into new markets.
Google has not spelled out its plans for the set top box
business, and many analysts expect it to divest the unit at the
first opportunity.
But some, like New York-based Nomura analyst Stuart Jeffrey,
say it may use the chance to gain insights into pay-TV.
"Google describes itself as an opportunistic company. So
while it may not have wanted to buy Motorola's operations, it
may now assess whether retaining these assets can compensate for
the risk of owning them," Jeffrey wrote in a note this week.
The acquisition has raised the hackles of U.S. cable TV
companies who will now be working with a partner with whom they
have clashed on issues from rationing content delivery to
piracy.
Back under the leadership of Larry Page -- Google's
co-founder took the reins back from Schmidt in April -- the
company may be expected to make bold moves in areas like mobile
and TV.
Page has already launched a social network to compete with
Facebook, Google+, which has picked up more than 25 million
users since it started in June, promising valuable insights to
help Google target advertising more accurately.
A foothold in the living room via a set top box powered by
Google's mobile operating system, Android, could provide rich
data on how online purchases are driven by TV ads.
"The distance between an ad and the transaction is much
smaller than before -- before, you'd go out and buy it but now
you can stay in and buy it," says Paul Lee, author of a report
on the television industry published this week by Deloitte.
"The ability for television to drive ecommerce is greater
than ever. But understanding how that happens is very
important," he says.
Owning a set top box business may allow Google to reapproach
the television industry in a different way from the flawed
Google TV consumer product.
"It may not materialise in you seeing Google TV via a
Motorola set-top box," says Paul Erickson, analyst with
Texas-based consumer-electronics research firm IMS research.
"The overarching effects of this deal are going to be more
subtle."
Erickson believes Google could even win over the television
industry by offering a common developmennt platform, saving
content providers and television manufacturers the trouble of
making multiple versions of applications for Web-connected TVs.
Schmidt, whose remit now includes reaching out to
governments and other organisations, will need all his powers of
persuasion to convince the Edinburgh audience that Google TV
could be a partner, not a threat.
(Additional reporting by Alexei Oreskovic in San Francisco;
Editing by David Cowell)