Google says Wall Street estimates need adjusting

| SAN FRANCISCO
SAN FRANCISCO Jan 18 Google Inc issued
a rare advisory to Wall Street on Friday that analyst estimates
for its fourth quarter financial results are flawed.
The world's No.1 search engine, which reports its quarterly
results on Tuesday, said most analysts have not adjusted their
estimates to reflect the pending $2.35 billion sale of the
Motorola Home business.
The business must be presented separately from the results
of Google's continuing operations under U.S. accounting rules,
Google Treasurer Brent Callinicos wrote in a post on Google's
investor relations Web page on Friday.
"As of this writing, a majority of Wall Street analysts who
cover Google have not reflected the Home business as
discontinued operations in their estimates," Callinicos wrote.
The discrepancy means the fourth-quarter net revenue that
Google reports on Tuesday could appear to be less than the
$12.34 billion average that analysts polled by Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S are expecting.
Raymond James analyst Aaron Kessler says his fourth-quarter
net revenue estimate includes nearly $900 million from the
Motorola Home business.
"They're saying that the headline number is going to be less
than what most analysts have for Q4," said Kessler.
The advisory is a rare move for Google, which does not
provide financial forecasts and typically has limited
interactions with analysts. The company has in the past provided
accounting advisories to analysts about the Motorola Mobility
business, which Google acquired for $12.5 billion in May.
Google bought Motorola Mobility primarily for its large
portfolio of communications patents and its mobile phone
business.
In December, Google agreed to sell the Motorola Home
television set-top box business to Arris Group Inc for
$2.35 billion in cash and stock.
Analysts expect Google to report adjusted earnings of $10.56
per share for the fourth quarter.
"It's a little surprising that they're doing this the Friday
before the report," said Kessler. "They should have put it out a
week ago if they wanted analysts to change their numbers."