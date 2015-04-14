EU antitrust charge sheet against Google could take several months - sources

BRIEF-Rightside Group to eliminate 15 pct of workforce
* Rightside Group -on January 20, 2017, co announced an organizational restructuring and cost reduction plan in connection with merger transaction
BRUSSELS, April 14 EU competition regulators will not have a formal antitrust charge sheet against Google ready for Wednesday and it could still take several months to draw up, two sources familiar with the matter said.
Competition Commissioner Margrethe Vestager is expected to announce on Wednesday that she is preparing a formal charge sheet setting out her concerns with the U.S. company's alleged abuse of its dominant position in Internet search, the Wall Street Journal and Financial Times reported on Tuesday. (Reporting by Foo Yun Chee, writing by Julia Fioretti, editing by Adrian Croft)
* Rightside Group -on January 20, 2017, co announced an organizational restructuring and cost reduction plan in connection with merger transaction
* Lee Enterprises Inc files for mixed shelf of up to $750 million - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2kji9f1) Further company coverage:
* Gran Tierra Energy Inc - Q4 2016 WI average production was approximately 31,000 boepd, which represents a 34 percent increase