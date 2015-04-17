Google's EU showdown offers openings to competitors

* Narrow focus of Google case increases chances EU will
By Eric Auchard
FRANKFURT, April 17 Start small, win quick, then
move on to bigger issues.
That appears to be the European Union's strategy to pursue
Google in a competition dispute by choosing to push a
narrow set of charges around its shopping service, while opening
another investigation of Google's Android mobile phone software.
Whether or not the EU succeeds in branding Google a
market-abusing monopolist in web search - a big if, given that
the competition authority has yet to publish its exact charges -
the Internet giant could be pinned down for years to come in
regulatory procedures and legal appeals.
A drawn-out process is likely to embolden existing and
would-be interlopers to step up assaults on Google's wide range
of businesses, if the history of Microsoft's antitrust
battles with U.S. and European regulators is any guide.
In accusing Google of anti-competitive practices against
rival shopping sites, the EU competition authority said it is
continuing to investigate other areas, including alleged "web
scraping" to copy content off of rival travel and local business
review sites, and Google's restrictive practices on advertising.
A quick EU finding that Google has abused its market power
by favouring its own shopping services at the expense of
non-Google websites, could set a precedent for new charges over
how it handles hotels, flights and other services, experts say.
This, in turn, could renew politically charged debates over
Google's tax avoidance moved and privacy safeguards.
"The concern is how broad does this investigation go?" asked
Macquarie Securities analyst Ben Schachter, who tracks Google.
Google readily acknowledges it is the most used search
engine in Europe, but argues that people find information on the
Internet via many avenues, including social media, mobile phone
apps, shopping sites and by going directly to popular sites.
"Allegations of harm, for consumers and competitors, have
proved to be wide of the mark," Google said in a statement
responding to the European Commission. "We respectfully but
strongly disagree."
So far, nothing the EU proposed in its preliminary statement
of objections suggests it is ready to force Google to change its
business model, any hint of which would spook investors and be a
threat to its ability to innovate and compete, analysts say.
"We see little long-term risk to the business model from
regulators," Baird Equity Research analyst Colin Sebastian wrote
in a note to investors. More likely, the EU will impose fines or
set competitive restrictions on how Google features its own
properties versus those of rivals, he said.
IMPASSE
By contrast, Microsoft was accused of tying its web browser
to its Windows software monopoly in a bid to dominate the
emerging Web era and faced calls to be split in two in the
course of legal battles stretching from 1998 to 2010. That
created openings for Internet leaders Google, Facebook,
Apple and Amazon.com to emerge.
It's too early to say whether Google faces the same fate as
the world moves beyond computers into the mobile Internet era.
Working in Google's favour is its control over Android, the
software used to power more than 80 percent of all smartphones.
That positions it well for the current shift, but puts it on
uncertain ground as the EU starts to probe Android as well.
EU Competition Commissioner Margrethe Vestager has said she
wants a change in the "principle" underlying searches rather
than a redesign of current Web pages or tweaks to algorithms by
which Google ranks results.
During the five-year inquiry leading to the accusations,
Google agreed three times to settlement terms, only to be
rebuffed by EU authorities who saw its proposed changes as too
narrow or cosmetic.
This week's crackdown on Google drew a chorus of cheers from
a handful of start-up shopping sites that had filed complaints
alleging Google excluded them from its search. They see the EU's
action giving them a second chance, both in terms of business
opportunities and the ability to attract fresh venture funding.
But Google's woes are not likely to help Europe's burgeoning
start-up scene, in part because Google is an active funder and
serial acquirer of young companies here, but also because most
firms count on Google's low-cost ads to fund their own services.
Instead, Google's bigger opponents including German
publisher Axel Springer and other European media and
telecom firms with more to gain from having it on the defensive.
GLOVES COME OFF
The likeliest beneficiaries do not come from Europe at all.
They are well-known, high-tech names that increasingly compete
with Google in what is largely a single, global digital market.
These include Apple and Samsung in phones,
Amazon.com in shopping, Facebook and Twitter in social media,
and, in software, Microsoft and Oracle, two active
backers of the EU case against Google.
Amazon, Facebook, and Apple share many similar business
practices to Google in terms of favouring their own products
over those of competitors, analyst Sebastian said. Each, in its
way, is gaining ground on Google in realms they control.
But because none of these rivals have the decisive monopoly
market power that Google has over web search, they don't, at
least so far, face the same scrutiny from regulators, he says.
Amazon's site search uses its own "buy box" to favour either
its own inventory or that of other key partners. Apple's mobile
apps (iTunes, Maps, AppStore) are installed as default software
on its closely controlled phones and tablets, akin to how
Android phones default to Google's search, maps and app store.
Facebook targets advertising using members' personal
details, which gives it a distinct advantage over other online
and offline media companies, including Google. From nowhere a
decade ago, Facebook now ranks second behind Google in terms of
advertising customers, the revenue lifeblood of both companies.
Google has 4 million customers while Facebook has 2 million
customers, according to Macquarie analyst Schachter's estimates.
Facebook has also begun beefing up its search capabilities,
posing a big challenge to Google by keeping users inside its
network instead of going to the open web, where Google is king.
Google is now gearing up to allow websites to target ads to
their existing users, using customer email addresses, taking
direct aim at a similar Facebook audience targetting advertising
product, analysts say.
Google may have held off from launching this product to avoid
provoking regulators, which has now happened despite efforts to
appease the EU, said Pivotal Research analyst Brian Wieser.
"Google knows that anything that they want to do is going to
met with regulatory scrutiny, so why hold back?" Wieser said.
