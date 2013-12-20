EU says Google concessions in antitrust case not acceptable

BRUSSELS Dec 20 Google's revised
proposals to settle an antitrust case are not acceptable,
European Union competition commissioner Joaquin Almunia said on
Friday.
"The latest offer as submitted by Google in October ... the
latest proposals are not acceptable in the sense that they are
not proposals that can eliminate our concerns regarding
competition," Almunia said in a Spanish radio interview,
according to a partial transcript provided by the European
Commission.
Google offered the concessions in a bid to end a three-year
old investigation by the European Commission and avert a fine
that could be as high as $5 billion for blocking competitors in
search results.