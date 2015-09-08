EU still open whether will charge Google over Android

STRASBOURG, Sept 8 The European Commission has
still to determine whether it will charge Google with
market abuse over its Android mobile operating system,
Competition Commissioner Margrethe Vestager said on Tuesday.
The Commission, which is in charge of antitrust issues in
the European Union, accused Google in April of cheating
competitors by distorting Internet search results in favour of
its Google shopping service and at the same time opened the
Android probe.
"On the formal investigation when it comes to Android, we
still haven't finalised that. So it is still open whether it
will go one way or the other," Vestager told a news conference.
"We looked into the case before we formally opened it and of
course the reason why we put quite a lot of resources into it is
because we have concerns if things are as they should be, if
totally by the book."
(Reporting by Gilbert Reilhac, writing by Philip Blenkinsop)