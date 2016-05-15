Google faces record 3 bln euro EU antitrust fine -Telegraph

LONDON May 15 Google faces a record
antitrust fine of around 3 billion euros ($3.4 billion) from the
European Commission in the coming weeks, the British newspaper
Sunday Telegraph said.
The European Union has accused Google of promoting its
shopping service in Internet searches at the expense of rival
services in a case that has dragged on since late 2010.
Several people familiar with the matter told Reuters last
month they believed that after three failed attempts at a
compromise in the past six years Google now had no plans to try
to settle the allegations unless the EU watchdog changed its
stance.
The Telegraph cited sources close to the situation as saying
officials planned to announce the fine as early as next month,
but that the bill had not yet been finalised.
Google will also be banned from continuing to manipulate
search results to favour itself and harm rivals, the newspaper
said.
The Commission can fine firms up to 10 percent of their
annual sales, which in Google's case would be a maximum possible
sanction of more than 6 billion euros. The biggest antitrust
fine to date was a 1.1 billion euro fine of chip-maker Intel
in 2009.
The Commission declined to comment, while Google did not
immediately respond to a request for comment.
($1 = 0.8841 euros)
(Reporting by Kylie MacLellan in London and Foo Yun Chee in
Brussels; Editing by Clelia Oziel)