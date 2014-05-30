Google in quandary over how to uphold EU privacy ruling

* EU citizens can ask Google to remove links through online
form
* Search engine has received 12,000 requests since putting
up form
* EU top court upheld "right to be forgotten" this month
* European data protection agencies meet Tuesday
By Julia Fioretti
BRUSSELS, May 30 Google and other internet
companies find themselves in a quandary over how to strike a
balance between privacy and freedom of information as the top
world search engine took a first step towards upholding an EU
privacy ruling.
Google moved overnight to put up an online form that will
allow European citizens to request that links to obsolete
information be taken down - its first response to the ruling by
Europe's top court on "the right to be forgotten".
The ruling on May 13 upheld a 1995 European law on data
protection and ordered Google to remove links to a 1998
newspaper article about the repossession of a Spanish man's
home.
That puts Google and other internet companies in the
position of having to interpret the court's broad criteria for
information that is "inadequate, irrelevant or no longer
relevant" as well as developing criteria for distinguishing
public figures from private individuals.
After putting up the online form in the early hours of
Friday, Google received 12,000 requests across Europe, sometimes
averaging 20 per minute, by late in the day, the company said.
"The court's ruling requires Google to make difficult
judgements about an individual's right to be forgotten and the
public's right to know," a Google spokesman said.
Next week representatives from the EU's 28 data protection
authorities are due to discuss the implications of the ruling at
a two-day meeting.
Digital rights campaigners say the EU authorities need to
agree on a common approach to guide the search engine companies.
"Companies should not be tasked with balancing fundamental
rights or making decisions on the appropriateness, lawfulness,
or relevance of information they did not publish," said Raegan
MacDonald, European policy manager at Access, a digital rights
organisation.
PUBLIC INTEREST TEST
Privacy has been a hot topic in Europe since revelations
last year about mass U.S. surveillance programmes involving EU
citizens and some heads of state.
Europe already has some of the most stringent data
protection laws in the world, and the EU Commission has put
forward a reform package to strengthen them even further. Member
states have yet to agree to the proposals.
It is not the first time that Google has had legal problems
over privacy.
In January a German court ordered Google to block search
results in Germany linking to photos of a sex party involving
former Formula One boss Max Mosley. Two months earlier a French
court had also ruled against Google in the Mosley case.
Advocates of freedom of speech have said the May ruling from
the Court of Justice of the European Union paves the way for the
rich and powerful as well as for criminals to conceal
information.
The court allows Google to apply a public interest test in
deciding whether to remove the search results. Politicians
seeking to have incriminating information removed will probably
not be able to benefit, according to lawyers.
In addition, the ruling does not mean that the information
in question will be deleted, just the link appearing in search
results.
Google said it had convened a committee of senior
company executives and independent experts to try and craft a
long-term approach to dealing with the barrage of requests.
Yahoo Inc which also operates a search engine in
Europe, has said it is "carefully reviewing" the decision to
assess the impact for its business and its users.
